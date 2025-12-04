How Putin ordered the Salisbury Novichok poisoning that killed Dawn Sturgess
- An inquiry concluded that Russian president Vladimir Putin was "morally responsible" for the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was poisoned by the Novichok nerve agent.
- Ms Sturgess died in July 2018 after being exposed to the chemical weapon, which was found in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire.
- Her death followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia, and police officer Nick Bailey in Salisbury in March 2018, also by Novichok.
- The inquiry, chaired by Lord Hughes of Ombersley, stated that the attempted assassination of Mr Skripal was a "public statement" by Russia, not merely revenge.
- It also concluded that the Kremlin would have anticipated being attributed to the "astonishingly reckless" attack, and dismissed suggestions that security services should have created a new identity for Mr Skripal.