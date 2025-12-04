Salisbury Novichok latest: Dawn Sturgess inquiry to reveal findings over Russian spy poisoning
Public inquiry to publish findings on Russian Novichok poisonings
A public inquiry into the death of a woman poisoned by a Russian nerve agent following an attack on a former spy in Salisbury is set to be published.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to Novichok left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
The bottle contained chemical agent used in the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and then police officer Nick Bailey, in nearby Salisbury in March that year.
The former Russian GRU military intelligence agent was convicted in Russia in 2004 on charges of spying for Britain before being freed in a prisoner swap in 2010 and moving to the UK. He has previously said he believes Putin personally ordered the attack on him.
Though all three survived, as did Ms Sturgess’s boyfriend Charlie Rowley who gave her what appeared to be an unopened gift box of Premier Jour Nina Ricci perfume he had found.
The bottle contained “enough poison to kill thousands of people”, and Ms Sturgess fell ill within 15 minutes of spraying the substance on her wrists.
What can we expect today?
The Dawn Sturgess inquiry is set to publish its final report today.
It is expected to set out key findings about Ms Sturgess’ death from Novichok found in a discarded bottle used in an attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury four months earlier.
Journalists have been looking at the report this morning, and we will be able to bring you its key findings from midday.
Following this, there will be a statement from the inquiry’s chair Lord Hughes.
Later in the day, other organisations such as the ambulance service and counter-terrorism police are expected to give statements.
In the months after he was poisoned, Mr Skripal told police he held Russian president Vladimir Putin responsible. He also believed that if he ever returned to Russia, Mr Putin would “get him”.
