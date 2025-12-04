UK sanctions Russia’s GRU spy agency over 2018 nerve agent attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain sanctioned Russia’s GRU intelligence agency and summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Thursday after an inquiry concluded that President Vladimir Putin was responsible for a nerve agent attack on British soil in 2018.

The government said that GRU was being sanctioned in its entirely over the attack in the city of Salisbury that targeted Sergei Skripal, a former Soviet agent who had defected to Britain.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia became seriously ill, but survived.

Moscow has denied any role in the attack.

A British woman, Dawn Sturgess, and her partner collapsed after they came into contact with a discarded perfume bottle containing the nerve agent Novichok. She had sprayed the contents of the bottle on her wrist and died days later. Her partner survived.

A police officer, Nick Bailey, also was sickened, but survived.

Former U.K. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Hughes, who led an inquiry into Sturgess’ death, said that the attack on the Skripals “must have been authorized at the highest level” by Putin.

He concluded that Sturgess was “an innocent victim of an attempt by officers of a Russian state organization to conduct an assassination on the streets of Salisbury using a highly toxic nerve agent.”

The U.K. sanctions announcement also named eight alleged cyber military intelligence officers for working for the GRU. Britain’s Foreign Office said that they targeted Yulia Skripal with malware five years before the Novichok attack.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Hughes' findings “are a grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives.”

“Dawn’s needless death was a tragedy and will forever be a reminder of Russia’s reckless aggression," he said.