A woman rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s secret daughter was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist who said his brother was recently killed during the war.

Footage shared on Wednesday (3 December) reportedly shows Elizaveta Krivonogikh - a woman long believed to be the love child of the Russian leader - apologising to the reporter after he said “your father killed my brother”.

“How do you even live in Europe? In this hateful, cursed Europe?”, he asks her, before questioning her on whether she supports his policies.

The masked woman, who initially tried to ignore his questioning, later replied: “I’m really sorry that this is happening. Unfortunately, I’m not responsible for this situation.”