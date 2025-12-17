Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Horror crash kills 13 amid dense smog on highway near Delhi

Related: What if air pollution was visible?
  • A multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, India, resulted in 13 fatalities and approximately 75 injuries.
  • The accident, involving eight buses and three cars, occurred on the Agra-Noida carriageway due to thick fog and severely reduced visibility.
  • Following the impact, the vehicles burst into flames, trapping passengers inside and leading to chaotic scenes as people attempted to escape.
  • Emergency services responded swiftly, with fire tenders battling the blaze and police coordinating rescue efforts, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for victims.
  • The tragedy unfolded amidst widespread thick fog and severe air pollution across northern India, which has significantly reduced visibility and worsened air quality in regions including Delhi.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in