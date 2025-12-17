Horror crash kills 13 amid dense smog on highway near Delhi
- A multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, India, resulted in 13 fatalities and approximately 75 injuries.
- The accident, involving eight buses and three cars, occurred on the Agra-Noida carriageway due to thick fog and severely reduced visibility.
- Following the impact, the vehicles burst into flames, trapping passengers inside and leading to chaotic scenes as people attempted to escape.
- Emergency services responded swiftly, with fire tenders battling the blaze and police coordinating rescue efforts, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for victims.
- The tragedy unfolded amidst widespread thick fog and severe air pollution across northern India, which has significantly reduced visibility and worsened air quality in regions including Delhi.