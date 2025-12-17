Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 13 people were killed and some 75 injured after a multi-vehicle collision on a major highway linking India’s capital with the historic city of Agra, authorities said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Agra-Noida carriageway of the expressway in Uttar Pradesh state, where eight buses and three cars slammed into one another in quick succession.

Officials said thick fog left drivers with little reaction time, causing vehicles to collide before bursting into flames moments later.

The force of the impact led to an intense blaze that spread rapidly across the wreckage, police said, trapping passengers inside.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos as flames leapt from one vehicle to another, with people screaming for help while attempting to escape.

Emergency services rushed to the site soon after the crash. Fire tenders battled the blaze while police teams and ambulances coordinated rescue efforts.

Around 25 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Mathura and nearby districts, with several reported to be in critical condition, according to India Today.

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced compensation for the victims.

“The loss of lives due to a mishap on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Rs 200,000 will be given to families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

Traffic on the affected stretch of the expressway remained suspended for hours as authorities cleared debris and damaged vehicles.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the crash, officials said.

The tragedy unfolded amid thick fog and severe air pollution across northern India. Large parts of Uttar Pradesh woke up to thick smog on Wednesday, with cities like Agra, Varanasi and Prayagraj reporting sharply reduced visibility.

In Agra, the iconic Taj Mahal remained obscured for several hours.

Delhi and its surrounding regions have been grappling with hazardous air quality for several days now. The capital’s air quality index has surged into the “severe” category, driven by stagnant winds, high moisture levels and trapped emissions from vehicles, construction activity, and regional farm fires.

Dense smog has also disrupted flights and slowed road traffic, prompting emergency pollution curbs and advisories urging residents to limit outdoor movement.

Meteorologists have warned that calm wind conditions are likely to persist, increasing the risk of both pollution build-up and poor visibility.