Owner of car used in Delhi bomb attack is arrested by police
- A man from Indian-administered Kashmir has been arrested in connection with a deadly car bomb attack near Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
- The suspect is alleged to have owned the vehicle used in the explosion and travelled from Kashmir to help secure it for the attack.
- Investigators accuse him of conspiring with the suspected suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor who died in the blast at a traffic light.
- The explosion, Delhi's first major bombing since 2011, killed at least eight people and prompted a wide-ranging investigation across northern India.
- Authorities are examining potential links to recent arrests of a suspected militant cell in Kashmir and a large seizure of explosives in a Delhi suburb.