Latest on Delhi Red Fort blast as police detain suspects
- Indian authorities have detained multiple suspects following a car explosion in Delhi that killed nine people and wounded at least 20.
- The blast occurred on Monday near the Red Fort, a Unesco World Heritage site, during the evening rush hour, gutting several vehicles.
- Investigators are treating the incident as a potential terrorist attack, with police in Kashmir detaining five individuals from Pulwama district in connection with the blast.
- The explosion involved a Hyundai i20, reportedly driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, and authorities are investigating whether it was a deliberate or accidental detonation.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the injured and vowed that no "conspirator" behind the attack would be spared, as families grieve the victims.