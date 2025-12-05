Delta flights grounded at Detroit Airport sparking major disruption
- Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) were grounded on Friday morning due to a computer outage at the McNamara Terminal.
- The technical connectivity issue caused check-ins to halt, leading to long queues and significant inconvenience for passengers.
- Delta issued a ground stop for all its flights at DTW, with teams actively working to resolve the problem, prioritising safety.
- Detroit Metro Airport confirmed that the issue was isolated to Delta and did not impact any other airlines operating from the airport.
- Airport officials distributed concession vouchers to affected passengers, and IT maintenance was reportedly underway to address the system failure.