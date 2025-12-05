Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Chaos at Detroit Airport after ground stop for Delta flights

The issue affects only Delta, not other airlines at DTW

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 05 December 2025 13:33 GMT
Comments
Delta flights to and from Detroit Metro Airport, including those operated by Delta subsidiaries, are grounded Friday morning amid a possible computer outage that has halted check-ins and created long lines.

In an online statement, DTW said, “Delta Air Lines is experiencing a network outage affecting operations at the McNamara Terminal.”

“Delta has initiated a ground stop for its flights while the airline works to resolve the issue. This situation is specific to Delta and is not impacting other airlines at DTW,” the statement reads.

It is unclear at this time if the Cloudflare outage that occurred early Friday morning is responsible for the Delta outage. The major Cloudflare outage briefly knocked large portions of the web offline, affecting sites like X, Substack, Canva and even outage tracker Down Detector.

Airport servers indicate IT maintenance is underway, ClickOnDetroit.com reports. The FAA has issued a ground stop until 8:30 a.m., with a 30- to 60-percent chance of extension.

Delta is facing a network outage at DTW, impacting operations at the McNamara Terminal, prompting a ground stop for its flights (Getty Images)

DTW said it will share updates as they become available.

Customers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

The Independent has contacted Delta and Detroit Metro Airport for comment.

More to come...

