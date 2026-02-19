Democrats reveal who will deliver Trump State of the Union rebuttal
- Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.
- Her selection comes months after she secured a resounding victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election, an office previously held by a Republican.
- Spanberger, a former CIA case officer and three-term Congresswoman, made history as Virginia's first female governor.
- House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries lauded her as a dedicated public servant, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stated she would focus on lowering costs, protecting healthcare, and defending freedoms.
- She won the governorship by a double-digit margin against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, campaigning primarily on issues of affordability for families.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks