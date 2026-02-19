Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Democrats reveal who will deliver Trump State of the Union rebuttal

Spanberger became Virginia’s first female governor earlier this year
Spanberger became Virginia’s first female governor earlier this year (AP)
  • Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is set to deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.
  • Her selection comes months after she secured a resounding victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election, an office previously held by a Republican.
  • Spanberger, a former CIA case officer and three-term Congresswoman, made history as Virginia's first female governor.
  • House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries lauded her as a dedicated public servant, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stated she would focus on lowering costs, protecting healthcare, and defending freedoms.
  • She won the governorship by a double-digit margin against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, campaigning primarily on issues of affordability for families.
