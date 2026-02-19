Abigail Spanberger tapped to deliver Dem response to Trump’s State of the Union address
Spanberger became Virginia’s first female governor earlier this year
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.
She was tapped for the rebuttal just months after resoundingly winning an office previously held by a Republican.
The Democratic response will immediately follow Trump’s address to Congress next Tuesday, offering the party’s most high-profile opportunity to deliver a countermessage.
Spanberger, who served three terms in Congress, became Virginia’s first female governor earlier this year.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in announcing Spanberger as the party’s pick that she “embodies the best of America as a mother, community leader and dedicated public servant.”
In a statement, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Gov. Spanberger will lay out a clear path forward: lower everyday costs, protect healthcare, and defend the freedoms that define who we are as a nation.”
A former CIA case officer and member of Congress, Spanberger’s November victory made her the state’s 75th governor.
It was a historic first as only men had held the post since Virginia became a commonwealth in 1776, with no woman serving as a colonial governor prior.
She defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, succeeding Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Spanberger won the race by a double-digit margin, campaigning on affordability and lowering costs for families.
More to follow...
