Dems accuse Trump admin of Epstein document cover-up as deadline looms
- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have accused the Justice Department of a cover-up and violating federal law regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- The accusation follows the Justice Department's failure to release the full cache of Epstein documents by the congressional deadline of December 19.
- Congress had imposed the deadline for the release of all documents related to the government's investigation into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.
- Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that not all materials would be released immediately due to necessary redactions to protect survivors, ongoing litigation, and national security interests.
- Blanche indicated that while some documents would be released, more materials are expected to become publicly available in the coming weeks.