Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Parents furious after ‘adult film’ is played to children on ferry

A DFDS ferry in the English Channel
A DFDS ferry in the English Channel (Getty Images)
  • DFDS has issued an apology after an adult film was inadvertently broadcast to passengers, including children, on a ferry travelling from Dieppe, France, to Newhaven, Sussex.
  • The incident occurred after passengers had watched a Formula One grand prix, with the adult film playing immediately afterwards on the lounge television.
  • One passenger described children running out of the lounge area "screaming" and parents expressing anger over the content.
  • DFDS stated that the crew were unaware of the film and swiftly changed the channel once alerted to the content.
  • The company has since removed the channel from its available stations on the boat, assuring that the incident "will not happen again" and expressing regret for the upset caused.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in