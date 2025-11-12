Children left screaming as ‘hardcore porn’ mistakenly played on ferry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ferry company has issued an apology after an adult film was mistakenly broadcast to passengers, leaving children “screaming” during a journey from France to Sussex.

DFDS said it was “very sorry” following the incident, which occurred on board its vessel travelling from Dieppe to Newhaven.

The company said that an “adult film” was inadvertently shown on the lounge television after passengers had watched a Formula One grand prix.

This resulted in children being exposed to what one passenger described as “hardcore porn”.

A spokesperson said that the incident happened during a delay, when the ferry had to return to France due to a technical fault at Newhaven Port.

A group of passengers had requested to watch the Formula One grand prix on the onboard lounge TV, and the adult film played immediately after the race concluded.

open image in gallery The channel has been removed from the list of available stations on the boat ( Getty Images )

DFDS said the crew were “not aware” that the film was due to be broadcast, adding: “Once the crew were alerted to the content, the channel was swiftly changed.”

It said the channel had since been removed from the list of available stations on the boat, saying: “This will not happen again.

“We are very sorry for the understandable upset and anger that this caused.”

Speaking to The Argus, in Brighton, one passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, described the incident – which happened at the end of October – as “a bit mad”.

They told the paper: “Suddenly, kids ran out of the recliner lounge area screaming.

“Some parents came out and they were asking the man who worked there to sort the TV out, they were saying ‘there’s hardcore porn on the TV’.

“I couldn’t see it, but it was audible.”

The passenger went on to say that a member of staff turned the television off, and added: “It was a bit mad. I don’t know how it got on there.

“It was a whole mess with the ferry crossing. People were really disgruntled.”