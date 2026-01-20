UK furniture giant issues warning despite rising sales
- British furniture retailer DFS has upgraded its full-year profit forecast, citing robust sales growth and a successful start to its crucial winter sales period.
- The company reported a 2.3 per cent rise in orders year-on-year across its DFS and Sofology brands for the six months leading up to 28 December.
- Gross sales are now projected to climb by almost 9 per cent for the full year, with extensive national marketing campaigns supporting promotions.
- DFS cautioned that the macroeconomic and consumer outlook remains hard to predict after a period of weakness, with consumers widely reported to be tightening budgets and holding off on big purchases.
- The retailer anticipates full-year underlying pre-tax profits of £43 million to £50 million, surpassing its earlier forecast of £41 million, despite an unpredictable macroeconomic outlook.