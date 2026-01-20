DFS hails winter sale for boosting furniture sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British furniture retailer DFS has upgraded its profit forecast, buoyed by robust sales growth and the successful launch of its crucial winter sales period.

The London-listed company attributed this performance to its strategic use of data, which has helped to boost orders across its portfolio of brands.

Over the six months leading up to 28 December, DFS reported a 2.3 per cent rise in orders year-on-year, with both its flagship DFS and Sofology brands contributing to the uplift.

Looking ahead, gross sales – measured upon customer delivery – are projected to climb by almost 9 per cent for the full year.

The retailer informed investors that its vital winter sale trading period commenced in line with expectations.

These promotions, supported by extensive national marketing campaigns including television advertisements, are considered a primary catalyst for DFS’s annual sales, driven by significant discounts on sofas and other furniture.

Sofa chain DFS Furniture said it was ‘utilising data’ to help drive more orders across its brands ( Alamy/PA )

Underlying pre-tax profits for the first half are expected to be around £30 million to £31 million, up to £14 million more than the same period last year.

DFS cautioned that the macroeconomic and consumer outlook remains hard to predict after a period of weakness with consumers widely reported to be tightening budgets and holding off on big purchases.

However, it said its first-half performance and recent trading mean it is expecting to report an underlying pre-tax profit of between £43 million and £50 million for the year.

This is above the £41 million it was previously forecasting.

Tim Stacey, DFS’s chief executive, said “utilising data and harnessing our unique culture” was helping drive more orders across its brands “in a broadly flat market”.

“We have continued to make good progress growing our gross margins and managing our cost base effectively,” he added.