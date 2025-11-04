Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies aged 84
- Dick Cheney, who served as Vice President under George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.
- His family announced his passing on 3 November, attributing it to pneumonia, cardiac, and vascular disease.
- Cheney had a long history of cardiovascular health issues, including multiple heart attacks and a heart transplant in 2012.
- His family's statement praised him as a "great and good man" who instilled a love for the country in his children.
- They expressed profound gratitude for his contributions to the nation, referring to him as a "noble giant of a man".