Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s vice president, dead at 84

Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84, his family said in a statement.

Cheney, who served as the vice president under George W. Bush, passed away on November 3, according to his family.

He had been suffering from pneumonia as well as cardiac and vascular disease.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man,” the press release read in part.

The former Vice President had battled with cardiovascular disease for much of his life and survived a series of severe heart attacks. In 2012, he went into the hospital for a heart transplant, which he later described as “the gift of life itself.”

open image in gallery Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84 ( Getty Images )

During his career, the Wyoming native served as White House chief of staff and defense secretary, before becoming vice president.

Cheney was in office as Bush’s vice president on September 11, 2001, unfolded in New York City. Cheney later told CNN’s John King that he became a changed man after the second plane hit the World Trade Center.

“At that moment, you knew this was a deliberate act,” he told King. “This was a terrorist act.”

Cheney went on to play a vital role in the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, alleging that the country had launched a program to create weapons of mass destruction. He also suggested that the then-Iraqi government had ties to Al-Qaeda, who had carried out the chilling 9/11 attacks.

open image in gallery Dick Cheney is survived by his daughter Liz, a Republican who campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024 ( AP )

Cheney is regarded as the most powerful vice president in history, because of the active role he took during George W. Bush’s time in office.

However, his support for the invasion of Iraq also made him one of the most polarising vice presidents in history. He left office with an approval rating of 31 percent, according to the Pew Research Center, due to the role he played in the war in 2003.

In 2014, he told a Senate Intelligence Committee that “I would do it again in a minute,” in reference to the invasion.

The politician is survived by his daughters Liz and Mary Cheney, both of whom followed their father into politics. Both of his daughters have served as members of the Republican Party, although Liz Cheney campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

open image in gallery Cheney was portrayed by Christian Bale in a 2018 biopic which earned the actor an Oscar nomination ( Annapurna/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Despite rarely being seen in public in his later years, Cheney appeared in one of his daughter’s political ads in 2022.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in the ad.

“He is a coward,” Cheney added. “A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know.”

According to his daughter, Cheney also planned to vote for Harris, instead of Republican Donald Trump, during the 2024 election.

His is also survived by his wife Lynne, who was the second lady of the United States from 2001 until 2009.

Cheney was famously portrayed by Christian Bale in a 2018 biopic named Vice, which followed his journey to becoming vice president. The movie was a black comedy, laced with political satire, but was regarded as a box office flop.

Despite costing $60 million to make, Vice only managed to rake in $76 million worldwide. Performances by Bale and his co-stars, which included Amy Adams, Steve Carrell and Sam Rockwell, were praised despite the profit falling short at the box office.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...