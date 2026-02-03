Person infected with measles visited Disneyland and LAX
- Measles has returned to California's Disneyland theme park for the first time in over a decade, after an infected international traveller visited the resort.
- The individual visited Los Angeles International Airport, Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Goofy’s Kitchen in the Disneyland Hotel last Wednesday.
- Orange County health officials have warned that individuals present at these locations during the specified times may be at risk of developing measles within seven to 21 days.
- This case comes amid a surge in measles infections across the US, which could jeopardise the country's long-held elimination status for the highly contagious disease.
- Health experts stress that vaccination with two doses of the MMR vaccine remains the best protection against measles, particularly as vaccine hesitancy has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic.
