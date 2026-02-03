Measles is back at Disneyland for the first time in more than a decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Measles has returned to California’s Disneyland theme park for the first time in more than a decade.

An infected international traveler visited Los Angeles International Airport, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, and dined in Goofy’s Kitchen in Disneyland Hotel last Wednesday, according to health officials in Orange County.

While in Orange County, the patient visited Goofy’s Kitchen in Disneyland Hotel between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. PST and Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park from 12.:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST, when the park closes.

“People who were at these locations during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed,” the OC Health Care Agency said in a statement.

The last time Disneyland recorded a measles case was in 2015, when an outbreak that impacted 131 people was linked back to park visitors.

open image in gallery Disneyland just saw its first measles cases in more than a decade. The news comes as the virus continues to spread throughout the U.S. ( Getty )

“We were notified by the OC Health Care Agency on Jan. 31, 2026, that an international traveler who visited Disneyland Resort on Jan. 28, 2026, has since tested positive for the measles,” Disney Experiences Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said in a statement shared with The Independent.

“We are closely following all guidance and recommendations by local health officials to support the well-being of our guests and cast members.”

The news comes as measles infections continue to surge around the U.S., spreading both through localized outbreaks and international exposures.

This year has seen the highest level of cases in decades, raising the risk the country could lose its long-held elimination status that indicates no continuous spread of the highly infectious disease for more than a year.

The majority of recent cases have been reported in South Carolina.

The Palmetto State confirmed 58 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases related to an outbreak upstate to 847.

“There are currently 443 people in quarantine and 20 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is February 24,” the South Carolina Department of Public Health wrote in a release explaining the current situation.

Other recent cases were reported in Wisconsin’s Dane County, Southwest Florida University and an I.C.E. detention facility in Texas.

open image in gallery The last time Disneyland saw the infectious virus was in 2015, when an outbreak affected more than 130 people ( Getty )

While measles infection is preventable with two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, the proportion of children not receiving the shot by two years of age has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts have tied this to rising vaccine hesitancy.

Still, the best way to protect yourselves and your children - who are highly vulnerable to the airborne virus’s most severe effects - from measles is to get vaccinated, doctors stress.

People who believe they could be affected by the recent measles case at Disneyland should monitor for symptoms of infection, such as fever and a cough or runny nose. They should check their immunity status and talk to a health care provider if exposure occurred fewer than seven days ago.

If exposure may have occurred more than a week ago, non-immune individuals should stay home and limit interactions with others for 21 days.

“Measles doesn’t only affect people who travel internationally - everyone is at risk if they’re not protected,” Dr. Anissa Davis, Orange County’s Deputy County Health Officer, said in a statement.

“Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs.”