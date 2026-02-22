Abandoned at airport check-in, ‘Jet Blue’ the dog gets a new home
- A dog, nicknamed "Jet Blue", was abandoned at Harry Reid International Airport on 2 February after its owner was denied boarding for not having the correct service animal paperwork.
- The owner was subsequently arrested and charged with animal abandonment and resisting arrest.
- "Jet Blue" was initially taken in by Animal Protective Services, and then a rescue charity, as his owner never returned for him.
- Las Vegas police confirmed on 21 February that the dog had found a new home.
- "Jet Blue" was adopted by the family of Officer Skeeter Black, the police officer who initially rescued him from the airport.
