Dog food sold in over a dozen US states recalled amid plastic contamination complaints
- Fromm Family Foods has recalled 300 cases of its Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe frozen dog food.
- The recall was initiated after owners reported finding plastic contamination in the product.
- Ingesting the contaminated food poses a risk of serious health issues for dogs, including gastrointestinal upset and intestinal obstruction.
- The affected 16-ounce chub of dog food has a best-by date of 25 December 2026 and was sold in local pet stores across over a dozen US states.
- Owners are advised to stop feeding the recalled product, return it to the store, and contact a vet if their dog exhibits symptoms such as vomiting or lethargy.