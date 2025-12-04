Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dog food sold in over a dozen US states recalled amid plastic contamination complaints

Dog food sold in over a dozen US states has been recalled
Dog food sold in over a dozen US states has been recalled (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Fromm Family Foods has recalled 300 cases of its Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe frozen dog food.
  • The recall was initiated after owners reported finding plastic contamination in the product.
  • Ingesting the contaminated food poses a risk of serious health issues for dogs, including gastrointestinal upset and intestinal obstruction.
  • The affected 16-ounce chub of dog food has a best-by date of 25 December 2026 and was sold in local pet stores across over a dozen US states.
  • Owners are advised to stop feeding the recalled product, return it to the store, and contact a vet if their dog exhibits symptoms such as vomiting or lethargy.
