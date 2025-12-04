Hundreds of cases of dog food recalled over plastic contamination risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of cases of dog food have been recalled after owners complained of finding plastic in their furry friend’s dinner.

Fromm Family Foods issued the recall Wednesday for its Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe frozen dog food.

The company said 300 cases of the dog food were recalled after it received complaints of plastic contamination.

Dogs of all sizes can have “adverse reactions” from eating the recalled chow, the company warned. Consuming large amounts of plastic can cause “serious health issues in dogs, including gastrointestinal upset and a risk of intestinal obstruction,” the recall notice said.

If your dog has ingested plastic, they may experience vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy or stomach discomfort. Owners whose dogs have eaten the recalled food and are experiencing symptoms should call their vet, the notice advises.

open image in gallery Hundreds of cases of dog food have been recalled after owners complained of finding plastic in their furry friend’s dinner ( Getty/iStock )

As of Wednesday, there have been no reports of illness or injury related to the recall.

The 16-ounce chub of dog food has a best by date of December 25, 2026, and was sold at local pet stores in the following states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

“We have identified the error, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again,” Fromm Family Foods said.

Owners who bought the recalled dog food are advised to stop feeding it to their dogs and return the product to the store where they bought it.

The Independent has reached out to Fromm Family Foods for further comment.

open image in gallery Fromm Family Foods issued the recall Wednesday for its Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe frozen dog food ( Fromm Family Foods/FDA )

Another dog favorite — cheese — has been recently recalled as well.

Whether you are making a quick sandwich or crafting a charcuterie board, your dog will likely demand what people on social media call the “cheese tax.” So, it’s important to know which cheese is safe for you and your dog to eat, in moderation of course.

In October, Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. recalled several brands of its cheese products due to potential metal contamination.

The FDA just reclassified the recall’s risk level to Class II, meaning the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”