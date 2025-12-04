Hundreds of cases of dog food recalled over plastic contamination risk
The recalled dog food was sold in over a dozen states
Hundreds of cases of dog food have been recalled after owners complained of finding plastic in their furry friend’s dinner.
Fromm Family Foods issued the recall Wednesday for its Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe frozen dog food.
The company said 300 cases of the dog food were recalled after it received complaints of plastic contamination.
Dogs of all sizes can have “adverse reactions” from eating the recalled chow, the company warned. Consuming large amounts of plastic can cause “serious health issues in dogs, including gastrointestinal upset and a risk of intestinal obstruction,” the recall notice said.
If your dog has ingested plastic, they may experience vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy or stomach discomfort. Owners whose dogs have eaten the recalled food and are experiencing symptoms should call their vet, the notice advises.
As of Wednesday, there have been no reports of illness or injury related to the recall.
The 16-ounce chub of dog food has a best by date of December 25, 2026, and was sold at local pet stores in the following states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
“We have identified the error, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again,” Fromm Family Foods said.
Owners who bought the recalled dog food are advised to stop feeding it to their dogs and return the product to the store where they bought it.
The Independent has reached out to Fromm Family Foods for further comment.
Another dog favorite — cheese — has been recently recalled as well.
Whether you are making a quick sandwich or crafting a charcuterie board, your dog will likely demand what people on social media call the “cheese tax.” So, it’s important to know which cheese is safe for you and your dog to eat, in moderation of course.
In October, Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. recalled several brands of its cheese products due to potential metal contamination.
The FDA just reclassified the recall’s risk level to Class II, meaning the product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”
