DoJ acknowledges incomplete Epstein file drop, says more to come
- The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed that its recent release of documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein is incomplete, with further files expected by the end of the year.
- Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained that the extensive volume of materials needing review is the reason for the partial disclosure.
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticised the DOJ, stating the released documents are heavily redacted and represent only a fraction of the total evidence.
- Schumer specifically noted that 119 pages of one document were blacked out, stressing the congressional mandate for complete transparency.
- Senate Democrats are currently assessing the released information to determine appropriate actions to ensure accountability and the full revelation of the truth.