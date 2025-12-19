Trump’s Justice Department drops Epstein files on deadline day
Justice Department launches public website with thousands of documents tied to convicted sex offender
Thousands of documents from investigations into Jeffrey Epstein have finally been released by Donald Trump’s administration after months of public pressure.
Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier and convicted sex offender, is accused of trafficking women and girls as young as 14 years old. His death in jail awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019 was ruled a suicide.
Last month, after growing demands for a full public accounting of Epstein’s alleged abuse and connections to a wider network of powerful figures, the president reluctantly signed legislation compelling the Department of Justice, FBI and U.S. attorney’s offices to publish everything in their possession by December 19.
The Department of Justice launched a public-facing website Friday afternoon. But Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said not all materials have been released, and government lawyers are reportedly scrambling to make necessary redactions.
Democrats have threatened legal action to force the immediate release of all of the so-called Epstein files, which have consumed Trump’s second term thus far as he faces renewed scrutiny into his years-long relationship to the sex offender.
This is a developing story
