Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How the DoJ organized the Epstein files and what’s allowed to be redacted

Trump refuses to take questions on Epstein Files
  • The Justice Department has organized documents related to the Epstein files into four distinct categories on its new special section.
  • These categories are House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform disclosures, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) disclosures, DOJ disclosures (including those under the Epstein Files Transparency Act), and Court Records.
  • The Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405) directs the Justice Department to release all relevant documents, such as recently unsealed grand jury documents and previously unreleased interviews, unless they would jeopardize an active federal investigation.
  • The legislation also mandates the release of documents concerning Epstein's death while in custody.
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi is authorized to redact or withhold documents containing personally identifiable information, victims' medical files, or content depicting child sexual abuse.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in