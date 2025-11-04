Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The big reason why Domino’s is selling fewer pizzas

Domino's delivers pizzas to Glastonbury punters stuck in huge traffic queues
  • Domino's reported an increase in overall sales performance despite a noticeable dip in customer order numbers, attributing the growth to higher prices.
  • Total system sales rose by 2.1 per cent to £382.7 million for the three months ending 29 September, with like-for-like sales seeing a 1 per cent uplift.
  • The volume of pizzas sold decreased, with order numbers declining by 1.5 per cent year-on-year to 17.1 million, directly linked to a 5 per cent increase in pricing.
  • The takeaway pizza giant anticipates that challenging market conditions will continue to suppress order volumes well into 2026.
  • Chief executive Andrew Rennie described the recent performance as 'solid' amidst a weakening food delivery sector and confirmed the company is on track to achieve full-year profit expectations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in