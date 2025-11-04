The big reason why Domino’s is selling fewer pizzas
- Domino's reported an increase in overall sales performance despite a noticeable dip in customer order numbers, attributing the growth to higher prices.
- Total system sales rose by 2.1 per cent to £382.7 million for the three months ending 29 September, with like-for-like sales seeing a 1 per cent uplift.
- The volume of pizzas sold decreased, with order numbers declining by 1.5 per cent year-on-year to 17.1 million, directly linked to a 5 per cent increase in pricing.
- The takeaway pizza giant anticipates that challenging market conditions will continue to suppress order volumes well into 2026.
- Chief executive Andrew Rennie described the recent performance as 'solid' amidst a weakening food delivery sector and confirmed the company is on track to achieve full-year profit expectations.