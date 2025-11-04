Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Domino’s has reported an increase in its overall sales performance, despite a noticeable dip in customer order numbers, attributing the growth to higher prices.

The takeaway pizza giant confirmed that the volume of pizzas sold had decreased over the past three months, with elevated pricing directly impacting consumer demand.

The company, which operates 1,388 stores across the UK and Ireland, anticipates that challenging market conditions will continue to suppress order volumes well into 2026.

Nevertheless, executives described the recent performance as "solid," even amidst a broader weakening in the food delivery sector.

Domino’s recorded a 2.1 per cent rise in total system sales, reaching £382.7 million for the three months ending 29 September, compared to the previous year.

Like-for-like sales also saw a 1 per cent uplift. However, the firm noted a 1.5 per cent year-on-year decline in order numbers for the quarter, totalling 17.1 million.

open image in gallery Domino’s trialed the Chick ‘N’ Dip brand in 187 locations earlier this year ( Domino’s/PA )

This reduction was directly linked to a 5 per cent increase in pricing compared to the same period last year.

Andrew Rennie, chief executive of the business, said: “We have delivered a solid Q3 performance with positive sales and operational momentum despite the continued challenging consumer backdrop.

“Our franchisees continue to lead the industry with fast delivery times and we continue to work with them to mitigate the impact of increasing costs and any potential impact of the UK budget on 26 November.

“We remain on track to achieve our full-year profit expectations and I look forward to setting out our future plans at the investor day in December.”

open image in gallery Domino's Pizza has recently updated its packaging based on its iconic logo ( Domino's Pizza )

Mr Rennie said he was also “really pleased” with the initial results from the launch of its Chick’N’Dip brand in recent months.

Shares in Domino’s were 2.4 per cent lower on Tuesday morning.