Domino’s Pizza unveils first major rebrand in almost 13 years

Domino's test robot dog to deliver pizzas
  • Domino's Pizza is undergoing its first major rebranding in almost 13 years, aiming to refocus on pizza rather than its image as a technology company.
  • The rebrand includes a new jingle created by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey, known for hits like A Bar Song (Tipsy).
  • Packaging will be overhauled with brighter blues and reds, the iconic domino piece logo prominently displayed, and a new, bolder font called "Domino's Sans".
  • Exclusive black and gold packaging will be introduced for Handmade Pan and Stuffed Crust pizzas to give them a premium feel.
  • A new range of merchandise, featuring the updated branding, will also be released on the Domino's website.
