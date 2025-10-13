Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Domino’s Pizza is getting a brand new logo, as well as a new jingle from a celebrated country star.

The beloved take-out brand has teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey.

The shakeup is the first major rebranding of the pizza chain’s iconic branding in almost 13 years, according to a press release from the company.

open image in gallery Domino's Pizza will soon have brighter packaging based on its iconic logo ( Domino's Pizza )

"Over the past decade, we became known as a technology company that happens to sell pizza," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president, in the release.

She says that the company wants to put pizza back at the forefront of its business strategy.

To support the relaunch, Domino’s has drafted in Shaboozey, who penned the hit single A Bar Song (Tipsy) as well as Good News, which spent nineteen weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

His new jingle will accompany the pizza company’s latest commercials.

open image in gallery Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey will sing the brand’s new theme ( AP )

In a clip released by Domino’s, Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, can be seen singing in a studio. The one-minute video gives viewers a look behind the scenes, as the singer croons “Dom-mmm-inos” into the microphone.

Also, the pizza brand has confirmed that it will be overseeing a massive overhaul of its packaging.

Domino’s will use brighter blues and reds on both its pizza boxes and posters, and place the brand’s famous domino piece logo on top of every cardboard container given to customers.

The company will also be using a new font, which is thicker and bolder than any previously used. It has been nicknamed “Domino’s Sans.”

open image in gallery Domino's will also be updating its beloved merch ( Domino's Pizza )

However, there will be one special pizza box that will come in an exclusive black and gold design. The Handmade Pan and Stuffed Crust boxes will feature the chic look to give them a “premium, indulgent feel.”

The company’s new look will also be reflected on its merchandise, which is available on the Domino’s website. Shoppers can buy pens, notebooks, pins, hats, and even sweaters with the iconic red and blue domino piece emblazoned upon them.

Domino’s first started slinging pies in 1960 and has grown to operate more than 21,500 stores worldwide. The chain has more than 6,000 locations in the U.S. alone, followed by the UK with 1,300 take-out stores and China with just over 1000 restaurants.

The company’s rebrand comes just months after Cracker Barrel removed the iconic “Uncle Herschel” character from its logo.

Cracker Barrel also launched a $600 to $700 million project to give its stores a minimalist look, which was slammed by MAGA influencers as being “soulless” and “woke.”

After that, an earnings report revealed that traffic had dipped by about 8 percent after the rebrand on August 19, forcing the company to make a U-turn.

“We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel,” the company said in a statement. “Of course, we will continue to invest in our restaurants to make sure that they are in good shape and meet your expectations.”