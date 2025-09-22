Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pizza giant Domino's has launched a major recruitment drive, seeking to hire 5,000 new staff across the UK and Ireland.

The initiative coincides with the company marking 40 years of operation in the UK and preparing for its busiest trading period.

Roles available include delivery drivers, in-store employees, and pizza makers. Domino's first opened its doors in Luton in 1985 and now boasts over 1,300 branches nationwide.

Nicola Frampton, chief operating officer of Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “We’re celebrating 40 years as the UK’s no 1 pizza delivery brand but, as always, have more of an eye on the future than the past.

“We’re proud to offer 5,000 seasonal roles across the UK and Ireland as we approach our busy peak season.

“We’re looking for great people to help us deliver great quality food, world-class service and incredible value for our customers”.

The new recruitment drive comes shortly after Domino’s trialled its new chicken range Chick ‘N’ Dip, across 187 stores in the north west of England and in Northern Ireland. The brand will offer a range of chicken tenders, wings and boneless bites, paired with a range of nine dips.

Domino’s plans to increase its workforce by 5,000 new staff members as the peak season approaches ( Domino’s/PA )

In August, Domino’s said it came under pressure from “weaker” consumer confidence, while its store opening plans have been impacted by caution among franchisees after recent rises in labour costs and taxes.

Boss Andrew Rennie however stressed that the company is still optimistic and sees opportunities to grow.

“Pizza is still a growing market and we have been growing our market share within that,” he said.

“But we have spent the past two years speaking to consumers and testing this potential proposition because there is clearly demand from customers and franchisees for this.

“Chicken is absolutely on trend and that is not going away – it’s a great source of protein and we have really strong products.

“We are big fans of other brands in that space but we already have 1,400 stores across the UK and really strong distribution so think we are in a really good position to make this work.”