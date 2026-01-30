Don Lemon arrested as his lawyer blasts ‘unprecedented attack’
- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents, according to his attorney.
- Lemon was taken into custody Thursday night in Los Angeles while covering the Grammy awards.
- “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” his attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a statement.
- Lemon covered an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis that interrupted a church service, leading for some calls for his arrest. At least two other protesters were arrested, and Lemon has maintained he was observing the protest as a journalist conducting reporting.
- “Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” Lemon’s attorney wrote, calling the arrest an “unprecedented attack” and vowing that Lemon would fight the charges.
