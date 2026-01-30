Don Lemon arrested on federal charge for Minnesota church protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested Thursday evening on federal charges related to his presence at an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On January 18, Lemon entered a local church to report on a demonstration in which protesters disrupted a church service to display opposition to one of the pastors who was working with a local ICE field office.

The Trump administration sought to bring charges against Lemon and seven other people over the protest, claiming their actions violated a law that protects people participating in a service in a house of worship. Lemon, 59, maintained that he was observing the protest as a journalist conducting reporting.

However, a federal judge and federal appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s attempts to charge Lemon.

An attorney for Lemon, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement that his client was taken into custody in Los Angeles while covering the Grammy Awards.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” Lowell said.

Lemon, who is working as an independent journalist, says he observed the church protest as a reporter ( Invision/AP )

It was not immediately clear what the charges were against Lemon, but Lowell said he planned to fight the charges.

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court,” Lowell said.

Lowell is a high-profile attorney who has also represented several of President Donald Trump’s opponent including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…