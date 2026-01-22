Judge rejects DOJ’s attempt to bring charges against Don Lemon after Minnesota church protest
Lemon, who was dismissed from CNN in 2023, has stated he has no affiliation with the organization behind the protest
A federal magistrate judge has reportedly dismissed prosecutors' efforts to charge journalist Don Lemon in connection with an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota, according to a source familiar with the matter. The individual spoke anonymously due to the ongoing investigation.
Lemon was among those who entered a church in St. Paul on Sunday, where a local official from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) serves as a pastor.
The journalist, who was dismissed from CNN in 2023, has stated he has no affiliation with the organization behind the protest, claiming he was present solely to chronicle the events as a journalist.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks