Don Lemon says FBI ‘jostled’ and handcuffed him during hotel arrest

Don Lemon arrested in LA
  • Journalist Don Lemon described his arrest by FBI agents at a Los Angeles hotel to Jimmy Kimmel, stating he was “jostled” and handcuffed without an immediate warrant.
  • Lemon was arrested last Thursday on federal charges linked to a protest against immigration enforcement at a Minnesota church, which he had covered.
  • He and eight co-defendants, including fellow independent journalist Georgia Fort, are charged with conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers.
  • The indictment alleges Lemon and others 'oppressed, threatened, and intimidated' congregants and pastors by obstructing them during a service at Cities Church in St. Paul.
  • Lemon pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after a court hearing, vowing to fight the allegations, with supporters like Jane Fonda gathering outside the courthouse.
