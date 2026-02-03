Don Lemon says FBI ‘jostled’ and handcuffed him during hotel arrest
- Journalist Don Lemon described his arrest by FBI agents at a Los Angeles hotel to Jimmy Kimmel, stating he was “jostled” and handcuffed without an immediate warrant.
- Lemon was arrested last Thursday on federal charges linked to a protest against immigration enforcement at a Minnesota church, which he had covered.
- He and eight co-defendants, including fellow independent journalist Georgia Fort, are charged with conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers.
- The indictment alleges Lemon and others 'oppressed, threatened, and intimidated' congregants and pastors by obstructing them during a service at Cities Church in St. Paul.
- Lemon pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after a court hearing, vowing to fight the allegations, with supporters like Jane Fonda gathering outside the courthouse.
