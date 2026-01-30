Los Angeles mayor defends Don Lemon after ‘egregious’ arrest
- Journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested by federal agents in Minnesota while reporting on an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest inside a church.
- LA Mayor Karen Bass condemned the arrests, calling them an "egregious assault on constitutionally protected First Amendment rights."
- Bass criticized President Trump, stating the arrests demonstrate an escalation against constitutional rights, following previous incidents involving federal agents.
- Don Lemon, an internationally known journalist, was taken into custody on federal charges after entering the church to cover the demonstration against a pastor working with ICE.
- Mayor Bass has contacted the U.S. Attorney to ascertain Don Lemon's status following his arrest.
