Judge rejects charges Trump’s DOJ wanted against Don Lemon
- A federal magistrate judge has reportedly dismissed prosecutors' attempts to charge journalist Don Lemon.
- The charges were in connection with an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota.
- Lemon was among those who entered the church, where a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official serves as pastor.
- The journalist, who was dismissed from CNN in 2023, stated he has no affiliation with the protest's organising body.
- Lemon claimed his presence was solely to chronicle the events as a journalist.