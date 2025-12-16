Don Trump Jr gushes over new fiancée Bettina Anderson after engagement announcement
- Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Bettina Anderson after just over a year of dating, President Donald Trump revealed at a White House Christmas reception.
- Video from the event showed the president sharing a cheek kiss with his son, followed by Don Jr. and Anderson making brief remarks, sharing their happiness over the engagement.
- “I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, Merry Christmas, a very happy New Year and to thank Bettina for that one word - ‘yes’,” Don Jr. said, adding, “That’s a big win for the end of the year.”
- Bettina added, “Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right? They are unbelievable. This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life and I get to marry the love of my life and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”
- Don Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump and engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.