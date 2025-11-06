Airport could be renamed ‘Donald J Trump International’ if bill is supported
- Florida State Representative Meg Weinberger has proposed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Donald J. Trump.
- Weinberger's spokesperson justified the proposal by calling Trump the "most consequential president of our lifetime" and a resident of Palm Beach County.
- This initiative follows the successful renaming of a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard, leading to the airport, to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard, which was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and local councils.
- A previous attempt by Republicans to rename Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after Trump failed to progress beyond the referral stage.
- The United States has over ten airports named after presidents, including John F. Kennedy Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.