GOP lawmaker proposes changing name of popular airport to ‘Donald J. Trump International’
Republican lawmakers previously tried to slap Trump’s name on a different airport, named after a controversial president
A prominent GOP lawmaker has proposed a bill to rename a major airport after Donald J. Trump.
Florida State Representative Meg Weinberger seeks the support of fellow Republicans for changing the name of Palm Beach International Airport.
"President Trump is the most consequential president of our lifetime and a resident of Palm Beach County, which makes it only fitting to honor him, like many other presidents before him, by naming our airport Donald J. Trump International," her spokesperson told Fox News.
Air Force One, frequently travels to Palm Beach since it is near Trump’s massive estate, Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, as Weinberger’s bill is debated, the lawmaker has co-sponsored a bill to rename a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs from Mar-a-Lago to Palm Beach International.
Her proposal, which involves renaming the road to President Donald J. Trump Boulevard, was signed off on by the State Governor, Ron DeSantis, and unanimously approved by Town of Palm Beach council members in September. In July, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners also voted unanimously to rename the road.
Weinberger’s bid to name Palm Beach International after Trump is not the first time that the Republicans have tried to name a busy airport after the sitting president.
Initially, Representative Addison McDowell of North Carolina filed a bill to scrub the name of one of America’s most significant and controversial presidents from an airport to name it after the MAGA leader.
McDowell’s bill proposed renaming Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, after Donald Trump. However, her proposal failed to move beyond the referral stage.
More than 10 airports in the United States are named after former presidents, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Throughout his second presidency, there has been a concerted effort from Trump to secure his legacy, not least through demolishing the East Wing of the White House and replacing it with a $300 million ballroom.
The massive construction project will be privately funded by heavyweight companies such as OpenAI, Palantir, and Google, and will be named after the president himself.
Trump has also proposed building a massive ceremonial arch, reminiscent of the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris, which Napoleon commissioned.
Trump’s monument will reportedly cost $100 million to build and will be placed near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
