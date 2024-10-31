North Carolina’s hidden gems – discover unforgettable beaches, mountains and wildlife

With its pine-forested mountains, undulating rivers and 300 miles of coastline, North Carolina is a land where you instantly feel calmer. Walk through one of its 10 national parks and you’ll notice your heartbeat begin to slow. The state is home to over 100,000 acres of protected wilderness, making it a playground for nature lovers and outdoor sports enthusiasts alike.

From many-hued mountains to wildlife-rich rivers and untouched beaches, this diverse state boasts myriad appeals. Here are just some of the natural beauty spots you shouldn’t miss in the Tar Heel state – including a few lesser-known gems.

Laze on the pristine beaches of the Brunswick Islands

Tucked in the southern corner of North Carolina, this low-lying archipelago boasts 45 miles of white sand beaches, peppered with beachfront cabins, oyster shacks and driftwood boardwalks. Catch the ferry to Bald Head Island and climb Old Baldy, the oldest standing lighthouse in North Carolina. Alternatively, Holden Island boasts quieter, wilder beaches. Cycle along them to Lockwood Folly Inlet at the island’s eastern tip. Keep an eye out between May and October when loggerhead turtles lay their eggs in the dunes.

Go wildlife watching on Alligator River

From black bears to eagles and alligators, the Alligator River makes the perfect wildlife trail ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Black bears, bald eagles, red wolves, otters and, yes, alligators are just a handful of the species you can spot along the Alligator River, just west of the Outer Banks. In fact, this rare pocosin wetland is home to the highest concentration of black bears on the eastern coast. Kayaking is the best way to spot wildlife on this waterway without disturbing them. Glide down the gentle river in silence and listen out for over 250 bird species, including the red-bellied woodpecker.

Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

With its forest-carpeted mountains, knockout views and abundance of wildlife, it’s easy to see why the Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the United States. There are over 800 miles of walking trails, including 71 miles of the famous Appalachian Trail. Escape the crowds by hiking the Noland Divide Trail from Deep Creek ; the fiery autumn foliage is particularly beautiful in early October. For a truly immersive experience, stay at The Swag , a luxurious boutique hotel on the outskirts of the park; they host guided walks, as well as outdoor photography and sketch-journalling workshops.

Abseil down Big Bradley Waterfall

Channel your inner Indiana Jones on a guided descent of Big Bradley Waterfall near Asheville. Tucked away in a steep, tree-covered ravine, this 200ft cascade is one of the most beautiful in the state. A short, mile-long trail leads to the base of the waterfall. Experienced climbing guides will lead you down a 30ft face before you tackle the big boy himself. This bucket list-worthy activity is not one for the faint-hearted, but guaranteed to be one you won’t forget.

Learn to surf at Wrightsville Beach

Catch some waves (and refuel with a delicious shrimp roll) in the laidback environs of Wrightsville Beach ( Alamy Stock Photo )

North Carolina surfers mostly gravitate towards the busy Outer Banks beaches. However, those in the know head to Wrightsville Beach. This student-friendly town has a quieter, more laidback feel, but still hoovers up decent swell year-round. Beginners and longboarders should head to C Street at high tide. Expect hollow rides, aimed at advanced surfers, as the tide drops. Refuel with a flat white and a shrimp roll at Drift Cafe afterwards.

Ponder the universe at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory

Spend the evening gazing up at the Milky Way in the first certified Dark Sky Park in the southeast. Just an hour’s drive north of Asheville, the Mayland Earth and Sky Park is home to North Carolina’s largest telescope, set among a leafy park with very little light pollution. Listen to local astronomers guide you through the different celestial sights, before taking a peek through the lens yourself.

Go white-water rafting down the Watauga River

Get ready to ride the turbulent waters of the Watauga River, a world-class rafting spot surrounded by ancient pine trees and the towering Sugar Mountain. Novices can paddle the gentler Class I and II rapids, while those looking for a real adrenaline kick can opt for the Class III Anaconda. If you’d prefer something a little less heart-pumping, head to Wildcat Lake, a tranquil wild swimming spot, fringed by a sandy beach.