With its dramatic landscapes, captivating nature and incredible wildlife, New Mexico has provided inspiration to artists for centuries. From the long history of traditional Native American art and the modernists who flocked there in the 20th century, to its current flourishing art communities, the state has long been a creative melting pot.

This exciting mix of artistic heritage alongside a thriving contemporary scene makes it the perfect destination for art lovers, those seeking to immerse themselves in other cultures and a diverse locale that’s rich in history, storytelling and immersive experiences. From a wealth of galleries, both established and boutique, to compelling art trails, creative districts, land art and street art – you’ll be inspired at every turn.

A long artistic tradition

From weaving to pottery and silversmithing, traditional Native American craft techniques are still thriving today ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Arts and crafts have been a vital part of life in New Mexico long before it was proclaimed a state in 1912. Native American tribes were making pottery here well over a thousand years ago and many of their techniques are still used today. Other traditional indigenous crafts such as weaving, silversmithing and Kachina doll-making are still going strong too, while there is also a significant contemporary Native art scene.

There are several major museums in New Mexico dedicated to Native art, including the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA), all located in the state’s capital, Santa Fe. The capital is also home to the oldest art museum in the state, the New Mexico Museum of Art and the Museum of International Folk Art, which actually houses the world’s largest collection of contemporary folk art.

Meanwhile the immersive arts space Meow Wolf offers a new and exciting way to experience art, with the permanent exhibition featuring over 70 digital rooms made by local and community artists. It’s also worth a trip to nearby Albuquerque – another artistic hub with several museums dedicated to Native American, Hispanic and Southwestern artwork, from the traditional to the cutting edge.

The mother of modernism

Artist Georgia O’Keefe spent much of her life in New Mexico, capturing its incredible landscapes ( Alamy Stock Photo )

The artist New Mexico is most closely associated with is Georgia O’Keeffe – known as the “mother of American modernism”. O’Keeffe wasn’t born in New Mexico, but fell in love with the state during a visit, and went on to spend decades of her life there, inspired by the rugged landscapes. “The sky is different, the stars are different, the wind is different,” said O’Keeffe of New Mexico, where she lived permanently from 1949 until her death in 1986.

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe contains nearly 150 of the artist’s paintings, as well as hundreds of drawings, and many of her personal artefacts. The museum also owns O’Keeffe’s home and studio in Abiquiú, around 50 miles north of Santa Fe, which you can visit on a guided tour from March to November. The artist’s nearby summer house, Ghost Ranch, is set in spectacular scenery, and the grounds are open to visitors. Take in the breathtaking panoramas and like O’Keeffe, you too might feel inspired.

Creative communities

In creative communities like Taos you can immerse yourself in local art scenes and vibrant cultural districts ( Alamy Stock Photo )

O’Keefe is far from the only artist to make New Mexico her home. The state is known for its artist communities and vibrant cultural districts, from urban arts scenes to creative hubs tucked away in the mountains and valleys. Taos, a small town in the north of the state, is a world-renowned artist’s colony that dates back over a century and continues to attract artists to this day. Other towns with thriving art scenes include Silver City, Ruidoso, Madrid and Las Cruces, with many artists’ studios open to visit by appointment.

One way to explore all that the state has to offer is to follow an art trail. The Turquoise Trail, a stretch of scenic highway linking Santa Fe and Albuquerque, takes in several creative communities, and each September there is a dedicated artists’ studio tour.

Inspiring landscapes

For a state whose sweeping vistas have provided such inspiration, it’s perhaps no surprise that the land itself has become a canvas for works of art, too. You’ll find land art, which is made directly in or on the natural landscape, all over New Mexico. One of the most striking examples is Walter de Maria’s The Lightning Field, created in a remote desert location in 1977. The huge outdoor installation features 400 stainless steel poles, each 20ft tall, arranged in a grid, and requires a booking to visit overnight.

Another defining New Mexico land art work is the towering Star Axis by sculptor Charles Ross. A multi-part structure, built using granite, sandstone, bronze, and stainless steel, work on the piece is ongoing, and has been since it started in 1976 – with hopes it will finally open to the public in 2027, marking another chapter in this state’s long history of artistic expression. There’s plenty to keep art lovers occupied until then though, in this most vibrant and creative of US states.