From street eats to directional cuisine: Why Lexington, Kentucky, is America’s freshest foodie destination

The likes of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles might be synonymous with great food when you think of America, however, if you ask anyone from the south, they’ll point you in the direction of Lexington, Kentucky.

This charming city, known for its thoroughbred racehorses, bluegrass music and bourbon, might be less well known as a gastronomic hotspot, yet, in-the-know foodies are flocking here to discover the best of the southern culinary scene, from flavoursome street food to traditional dishes and innovative chefs reimagining Southern cuisine.

Lexington sits in the heart of Kentucky’s rolling pasturelands, filled with grass-fed cattle, pigs and corn fields, meaning ingredients are readily available. Think slow-cooked barbecue pork, crispy fried chicken and the iconic Hot Brown, an open-faced sandwich with turkey and bacon, slathered in a cheesy béchamel sauce.

In recent years, there’s been a real shift in Lexington towards homegrown seasonal ingredients, led by local chef Ouita Michel, alongside a booming international scene, boasting flavours from Mexico to Sri Lanka. Here are a few tasters to whet your appetite.

Join a Bites of the Bluegrass walking tour

Join local foodie Erin on a tour of the best Lexington eateries with Bites of the Bluegrass ( Kirstin Speer Photography )

Dive straight into the Lexington culinary scene on a history and food walking tour with the local guides at Bites of the Bluegrass . Food-obsessed tour guide Erin is a walking encyclopaedia; she knows exactly where to get the best shrimp ‘n’ grits, tri-tip steak and mint julep. There’s a variety of walking tours, which focus more on history, dishes or drinks. On the three-hour food tour, you’ll sample five dishes (with plenty of satisfying vegetarian options available), as well as a tempting dessert.

Sample Applachian cuisine at Granddam restaurant

Smoked pork belly with maple-roasted beets, washed down with a Japanese gin martini, is just one of the many mouthwatering combinations on offer at Granddam . This innovative restaurant opened in 2023, and is located inside boutique hotel The Manchester. Led by Ecuadorian chef Paula Endara, the menu focuses on top-flight Bluegrass cuisine, presented with creative flair; there’s everything from seafood, lamb, chicken, duck, sweet potato and of course, beef dishes. Pop upstairs to the hotel’s rooftop bar, Lost Palm, for a pre-dinner tipple. Hints of Endara’s Latin heritage can be found here, where favourite bar snacks include the spiced beef arepas and bacalaitos (fried cod fritters).

Sip bourbon in the Distillery District

You can’t visit Kentucky without sampling the state’s famous bourbon. James E. Pepper Distilling Co. have been producing whiskey in Lexington since the American Revolution – the distillery was abandoned for 50 years but revived in 2008. Tour the original site where they still make award-winning, small batch bourbon, using filtered limestone water from the original well. You’ll also find an artisan coffee shop and bakery, live music venue, retro arcade, pizzeria and ice cream shop on-site.

Learn to cook with renowned chef Ouita Michel

Chef Ouita Michel (and her restaurant Holly Hill Inn) have helped put the Lexington food scene on the map ( Talitha Schroeder )

If you want to fully immerse yourself in Bluegrass cuisine, book a cookery class with Ouita Michel . The Lexington native has championed local Kentucky ingredients ever since she opened her highly-regarded restaurant Holly Hill Inn in 2001. Since then, she’s opened seven more eateries around Lexington, including a deli and bakery. Michel has also been nominated for multiple James Beard Foundation awards for culinary excellence. Join a two-hour workshop where you’ll learn how to make proper southern corn chowder and johnnycakes – a traditional cornbread.

Slurp spaghetti at Pasta Garage

Is there anything better than fresh pasta? University friends, Lesme Romero and Reinaldo Gonzalez, teamed up to bring authentic homemade pasta to Lexington and their fresh fettuccine, simply dressed with olive oil and parmesan cheese, wowed locals. In fact, Romero and Gonzalez’s pasta proved so popular, it’s now stocked in Whole Foods. Swing by their casual Italian cafe, Pasta Garage but don’t expect much on arrival – the building looks like someone’s garage. But inside you’ll find arguably the best lasagne this side of the Atlantic.

Taste Kentucky at the Crave Food and Music Festival

At food festival Crave you can tuck into street food faves including the must-try Hot Dogs ( VisitLEX )

Every July, locals gather at the Moondance Amphitheater for Crave , Lexington’s biggest culinary celebration. Over 30 vendors serve up street food dishes, from Hot Brown sandwiches and lime-spiked tacos to sticky cinnamon buns. It’s a great way to get an overview of the town’s burgeoning food scene. Be sure to try a pasta dish from chef Jeremy Ashby’s restaurant, Azur, as well as the sweet potato beignets from Ouita Michel’s Honeywood. Not visiting in July? Check out Lexington Farmers Market, held downtown every Saturday in Tandy Centennial Park.

Kick back with a craft beer and charcuterie board at The Grove

Rub shoulders with the locals at The Grove , an eclectic collection of food trucks and bars, perched outside under the open Kentucky sky. Start at Harvey’s Bar, a well-loved watering hole that serves local craft beers on tap, as well as artisan cocktails – the chocolate margarita is a must-try. Or order a charcuterie platter with a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc from Fable. Keep an eye on the ever-rotating calendar, which includes events like outdoor yoga sessions, tequila tasting and disco nights.