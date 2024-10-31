Maine: Jazz, blues, and beyond: Discovering America’s hidden music scenes

From its stunning coastline and breathtaking autumn colours, not to mention the must-sample lobster rolls, the state of Maine has made its mark for sure, but its thriving music scene has often played second fiddle to US counterparts such as Tennessee, New Orleans, New York and Los Angeles. Not for much longer though, as the New England holiday favourite is making a name for itself as a hotspot for both musicians and music fans alike. Here we explore just why Maine makes for the perfect musical pilgrimage, and all the venues and vibes to enjoy there.

A vibrant musical mix

One of the things that makes Maine standout from other music destinations is the diversity in tastes that it caters too. It’s as appealing to fans of rock, punk, country and folk, as it is to enthusiasts of rap, electronic and jazz music, with local venues holding live music nights catering to specific styles.

It might come as a surprise to some, but one genre with a particularly active scene in Maine is bluegrass. The country-music offshoot may have originated down south, but you’ll find some of the best bluegrass festivals in Maine, including the Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival , established in 1979, and the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival .

Spaces for every sound

Enjoy a completely unique music experience in the Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, a converted barn and farmhouse ( Douglas Merriam )

Maine is bursting with many wonderful music venues, from dive bars, blues clubs and arts centres to historic theatres and even outdoor amphitheatres. You won’t have to stumble far to discover great live music in the states’ capital, Portland. In the city’s vibrant arts district you’ll find many intimate venues where you can discover new acts and home-grown talent. Rock out at the legendary Geno’s or the Portland House of Music . Jazz fans, meanwhile, will love the cosy Blue . Atmospheric auditoriums like the State Theatre and Merrill Auditorium , the latter of which is located in Portland’s City Hall, are as much a draw for their history and beautiful decor as they are for the touring acts they attract.

Outside of the state capital, there are more lively, historic and unusual venues to discover, such as the Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel, the Strand Theatre in Rockland and the Camden Opera House on the mid coast. You don’t have to stay downtown to experience great music, either: the Stone Mountain Arts Centre is a unique timber-framed hall in a rural location in the foothills of the White Mountains.

Best of the fests

Maine is great for festival fans, with numerous weekenders dotted throughout the year ( Getty Images )

When you’re in a place as beautiful as Maine, it’s possible to enjoy your surroundings as much as your music. Check out Thompson’s Point , overlooking the city’s harbour, which has previously hosted acts such as Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello and Wilco.

Festival lovers are also spoiled for choice. The Ossipee Valley Music Festival showcases roots, bluegrass, Americana, blues and folk music in a beautiful setting on the banks of the Ossipee River. The annual North Atlantic Blues Festival is considered one of the most prestigious on the east coast, while the All Roads Music Festival celebrates the best of indie and local music.

And for those who want to combine a love of the great outdoors with live music, the Trails End Festival is a free three-day celebration held in Millinocket, Maine’s ‘biggest small town’ which sits at the end of the Appalachian Trail and is the gateway to Mount Katahdin.

A classical experience

Maine isn’t just for those who enjoy mainstream, contemporary, popular or indie sounds – classical music lovers will find something here too, with a series of summer festivals across the state. It’s also renowned for its chamber music, with world-class musicians performing in intimate settings, creating a unique connection between the artist and the audience. Kneisel Hall , a music school in Blue Hill, is known as the “cradle of chamber music in America” and hosts a nine-week celebration of chamber music each summer. The annual Portland Chamber Music Festival attracts performers from all over the world.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra is regarded as one of the best of its size in the country, and performs regularly at the Merrill Auditorium, while Classical Uprising organise immersive performances aimed at bringing classical music to a wider audience.

So whether you want to relax to a symphony of strings, rock out to some exciting new sounds, sing the blues, or tap into your country roots, a visit to Maine comes with an exciting and eclectic soundtrack.