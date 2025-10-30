Americans are seriously hating Trump’s decision to tear down the East Wing for a mammoth ballroom, poll finds
The joint survey by ABC News, Ipsos and The Washington Post found that 56 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s demolition ballroom plan
The majority of Americans hate that President Donald Trump’s decision to tear down the White House’s East Wing to construct a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, according to a new poll.
The joint survey by ABC News, Ipsos and The Washington Post found that just 28 percent of U.S. adults support the demolition project, while 56 percent oppose it and 16 percent are undecided.
The poll shows sharp partisan divides as nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and roughly 6 in 10 independents oppose the ballroom decision, while only 2 in 10 Republicans disapprove of it.
Democrats also feel more strongly on the issue, with 78 percent strongly opposed versus 35 percent of Republicans strongly in favor.
The poll surveyed 2,725 adults online from October 24 to 28, with a plus or minus 1.9 percentage-point margin of error.
A separate Economist-YouGov poll found similar results, with 25 percent supporting and 61 percent opposing the project, paid for by $300 million in private donations from American businesses and individuals.
The White House said donors include Apple, Amazon, Google, and Palantir, along with wealthy individuals like Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and crypto investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Post, which was involved in commissioning the poll.
While in Tokyo on Tuesday, Trump claimed his ballroom project is broadly popular.
“People are loving it,” he said, citing favourable editorials in the Post and New York Times.
The ballroom project gained attention and widespread criticism last week when demolition began, especially after Trump said in July that it "won't interfere” with the current White House structure. The entire East Wing has since been knocked down, which was historically home to the first lady’s office and other reception rooms.
Lawmakers and some conservatives criticized Trump for moving forward without federal review, while the administration defended the project as a privately funded, much-needed expansion.
Others argue that Trump’s lavish ballroom renovation exemplifies glaringly misplaced priorities, advancing a costly personal project while millions face food insecurity amid the government shutdown.
Trump is appointing allies to boards overseeing the plan, which has grown from a $200 million, 650-person space to a $300 million, 1,000-person ballroom funded by some $350 million in private donations.
Officials are informally calling the planned event space “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom,” ABC News reports. Though Trump has not confirmed a name, senior Trump officials told the outlet the name will “likely stick.”
The White House expects the ballroom project to be done well before 2029.
In a statement to The Independent, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: “President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense. These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments