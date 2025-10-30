Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of Americans hate that President Donald Trump’s decision to tear down the White House’s East Wing to construct a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, according to a new poll.

The joint survey by ABC News, Ipsos and The Washington Post found that just 28 percent of U.S. adults support the demolition project, while 56 percent oppose it and 16 percent are undecided.

The poll shows sharp partisan divides as nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and roughly 6 in 10 independents oppose the ballroom decision, while only 2 in 10 Republicans disapprove of it.

Democrats also feel more strongly on the issue, with 78 percent strongly opposed versus 35 percent of Republicans strongly in favor.

The poll surveyed 2,725 adults online from October 24 to 28, with a plus or minus 1.9 percentage-point margin of error.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said people are 'loving' his plan to demolish the White House’s East Wing and build a ballroom, even though a Post-ABC-Ipsos poll shows most Americans oppose it ( Getty Images )

A separate Economist-YouGov poll found similar results, with 25 percent supporting and 61 percent opposing the project, paid for by $300 million in private donations from American businesses and individuals.

The White House said donors include Apple, Amazon, Google, and Palantir, along with wealthy individuals like Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and crypto investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Post, which was involved in commissioning the poll.

While in Tokyo on Tuesday, Trump claimed his ballroom project is broadly popular.

“People are loving it,” he said, citing favourable editorials in the Post and New York Times.

The ballroom project gained attention and widespread criticism last week when demolition began, especially after Trump said in July that it "won't interfere” with the current White House structure. The entire East Wing has since been knocked down, which was historically home to the first lady’s office and other reception rooms.

open image in gallery Trump initially said any work on the ballroom wouldn’t ‘interfere’ with the White House’s structure. ( Reuters )

Lawmakers and some conservatives criticized Trump for moving forward without federal review, while the administration defended the project as a privately funded, much-needed expansion.

Others argue that Trump’s lavish ballroom renovation exemplifies glaringly misplaced priorities, advancing a costly personal project while millions face food insecurity amid the government shutdown.

Trump is appointing allies to boards overseeing the plan, which has grown from a $200 million, 650-person space to a $300 million, 1,000-person ballroom funded by some $350 million in private donations.

Officials are informally calling the planned event space “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom,” ABC News reports. Though Trump has not confirmed a name, senior Trump officials told the outlet the name will “likely stick.”

The White House expects the ballroom project to be done well before 2029.

In a statement to The Independent, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: “President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense. These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House.”