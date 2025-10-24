Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to name his $300 million White House ballroom after himself.

Officials are already calling the anticipated 90,000 square-foot event space “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom,” according to ABC News.

Senior Trump officials told the outlet the name will “likely stick.”

Trump has not publicly named the ballroom yet, but when he was quizzed about it Thursday by ABC, he smiled and said, “I won’t get into that now.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Officials are reportedly already calling the anticipated 90,000 square-foot event space ‘The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom’ ( Getty )

Trump’s name is already plastered on countless buildings, golf courses and products in the U.S. and around the world.

As the government shutdown continued this week, crews began demolishing the historic East Wing to make way for Trump’s lavish ballroom, which is being paid for with private funds.

Big Tech giants Amazon, Apple, Google, HP and Microsoft are all chipping in for the project, which has received widespread condemnation.

Trump hopes to use the enormous gilded ballroom, which will dwarf the White House at 55,000 square feet, to host state dinners and other events before the end of his term in 2029.

The project was initially slated to cost $250 million, but the president said it had jumped to $300 million this week.

open image in gallery As the government shutdown continued this week, crews began demolishing the historic East Wing to make way for Trump’s lavish ballroom ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Trump hopes to use the enormous gilded ballroom, which will dwarf the White House at 55,000 square feet, to host state dinners and other events before the end of his term in 2029 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He confirmed $350 million had been raised by his private donors.

Former President Ronald Reagan’s daughter was among those lamenting Trump’s demolition of the East Wing, which stood for more than 100 years before it was destroyed this week.

“The images we’ve now all seen of the East Wing being demolished are heartbreaking,” Patti Davis, 73, wrote in a New York Times opinion essay published Friday. “Over the centuries, many presidents have altered the White House, and certainly older buildings need to be updated and repaired. But this is complete destruction.”

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle previously told The Independent the renovations will benefit future generations.

“President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense,” Ingle wrote in a statement. “These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House – something we should all celebrate.”