A video of Donald Trump promising that the East Wing will not be damaged during construction of his White House ballroom has resurfaced.

In the clip from 31 July, the president swears that the $250m (£186m) development will not “interfere” with the existing building, which he claimed was his “favorite”.

“It’ll be near it [the construction] but not touching it — and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of… I love it.”

On Monday (20 October), crews began tearing down parts of the East Wing, which Mr Trump said is now being “fully modernised”. He said the new ballroom would be “a lot of fun” and confirmed the construction had begun.