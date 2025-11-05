Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The price tag of President Donald Trump’s planned victory arch has been revealed — and it has eight zeroes, according to a new report.

The proposed monument, which is set to be built in the lead-up to the country’s 250th anniversary next year, is estimated to cost $100 million, according to Axios, citing unnamed White House insiders.

“It's what he's talking about," a source who recently spoke with the president about the project told the outlet.

“There's a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch,” the source added. “And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it's big and gold and white.”

The report did not say how the massive undertaking will be financed, though sources noted that Trump has raised $1.9 billion from private donors to help pad his war chest and pay for various construction projects, including his ballroom, which led to the demolition of the East Wing.

open image in gallery The price tag on President Donald Trump's planned arch in Washington, D.C. is $100 million, according to an Axios report. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery A model of Trump's proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary is seen on the Resolute Desk ( Getty Images )

The Republican president first announced his plan to erect an arch in the nation’s capital during a White House dinner with business leaders in October, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s going to be really beautiful,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

When asked by a reporter who the monument is for, Trump gestured toward himself and said, “Me,” according to CBS News.

Small models of the arch are reminiscent of France’s Arc de Triomphe, commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1806. They include statues of eagles and a winged woman affixed to the top of the structure.

The president said the monument would be built in Memorial Circle, located on the opposite side of the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, according to The New York Times.

open image in gallery Models of the arch unveiled by Trump are reminiscent of France’s Arc de Triomphe, built during the 19th century. ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s not clear whether the official process for building new monuments — which involves congressional authorization — is being followed. The apparent target completion date of July 2026 indicates Trump may go around the usual procedures.

If completed, the arch would be just one of the many lasting imprints Trump has left on Washington, D.C.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has moved at a breakneck pace to transform the White House, including by demolishing the East Wing to make way for a massive ballroom. He’s also paved over the Rose Garden, erected towering flag poles on the lawn and decorated the Oval Office with gilded accents.

Some of these hurried changes have not gone over well with the American public.

According to an October Ipsos poll, 56 percent of Americans oppose Trump razing the East Wing to make way for his 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Meanwhile, 28% said they support the demolition.