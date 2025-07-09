Donald J. Trump Boulevard is coming to Florida after city approves name change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stretch of road in Palm Beach, Florida, has been renamed “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to rename a four-mile portion of Southern Boulevard that runs between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The president praised the move in a post on Truth Social.

“It has been brought to my attention that the Great State of Florida, which I won BIG three times, and where I am a proud Resident, has renamed an important four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard, in Palm Beach County, to ‘PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD,’ Trump wrote Tuesday night. “Thank you to Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida’s great State Lawmakers, on granting me this wonderful honor! I LOVE FLORIDA!”

This comes after state legislators passed a law directing the state’s Transportation Department to erect a sign along the road honoring Trump earlier this year. The law required approval from the Board of Commissioners.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s motorcade is seen driving on Southern Boulevard near Palm Beach. A portion of the road will soon be named after him. ( AP )

The signs are set to be installed by September.

The renaming is only ceremonial, the Associated Press reported, meaning addresses and emergency crews will still use the original street name.

Trump’s private, members-only Mar-a-Lago resort also doubles as his personal residence. The president changed his permanent residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, in 2019, claiming that local and state had politicians treated him “very badly.”

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” he wrote on social media.

“Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned,” he added. “As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

open image in gallery Trump praised the name change saying ‘Thank you to Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida’s great State Lawmakers, on granting me this wonderful honor.’ ( AP )

Trump has spent at least a dozen weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office in January, NBC News reported.

Thousands gathered near the estate for a “No Kings” demonstration last month in protest of the president. The demonstration near Mar-a-Lago was just one of hundreds of “No Kings” protests that cropped up across the country.

Also last month, a Texas man was arrested for allegedly scaling a wall around the property, telling police he wanted to marry Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter Kai and “spread the gospel.”

During his first term, Trump made more than 500 visits to his personal properties, including Mar-a-Lago, according to a report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.